Scalise: Infrastructure Bill Tax Hike Will ‘Kill Middle-Class Jobs’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday shared his criticism of the so-called bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package that is linked to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Scalise warned on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the infrastructure bill, which he argued has a lot that doesn’t pertain to infrastructure, will “kill middle-class jobs.” He warned the bill would also negatively impact inflation.

“[N]ow, we are starting to see the details, and there are a lot of things in there that people are not going to like, not the least of which is the ability for the Secretary of Transportation to start the process of imposing a per-mile car tax on every person who drives a car in America,” Scalise emphasized. “They also have hundreds of billions of dollars slush funds.”

“The big problem here, Maria, that they are going to have is that it is directly linked to that tax-and-spend bill, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that is now moving, as well,” he added. “Nancy Pelosi has made it clear the two bills are linked together. Reconciliation, in her mind, has to pass before she even brings up the infrastructure bill, so the two are one and the same, which means over $5 trillion of new spending with taxes to go with it that would kill middle-class jobs. Joe Biden can talk all he wants about people making less than $400,000 a year. Does anybody in America think that a bill written by Bernie Sanders is going to leave your pocketbook alone? Of course, every family is going to feel the compact of it, starting with the car tax, but think of the inflation.”

