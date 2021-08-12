NY Assemblyman Kim: Cuomo’s Biggest Crime Is ‘Public Fraud’ on Nursing Homes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) stated that outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) biggest crime is “public fraud” for suppressing “life and death data at the peak of the pandemic,” about nursing homes.

Kim said, “His biggest criminal act, in my opinion, is committing public fraud. He suppressed — he ordered his people to suppress life and death data at the peak of the pandemic, information that we could have used to legislate, to save people’s lives. He took that away from us. Because he was chasing down a 5.1 million-dollar book deal. That is criminal.”

