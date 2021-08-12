Olympic Medalist Mensah-Stock on Pro-America Comments: God ‘Spoke Through Me’

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that her viral post-win display of patriotism was divinely inspired.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, “So I will quote you because we saw the video from Tokyo. You said, ‘I’m so happy I get to represent the USA.’ You were screaming it on camera. And it’s like that reporter asked you a question from one angle, and you took the question and looked into the camera to give your answer. He said, how do you feel with that red, white and blue flag around you. I think that’s what he said. Do you remember that moment? What do you want to share with us about what came to mind when that happened?

Mensah-Stock said, “So it’s funny you asked me that question. That specific moment when he asked me that I felt like I went into a trance and God just spoke through me, and I was like, ‘All right, look directly at the camera and just go. I know there’s a lot of negativity going on, and I just want to enlighten people of my feelings to spread positivity, and it happened. I did not realize it would go viral.”

Co-host Dana Perino said, “You said you freaking love America. Give us some reasons why.”

Mensah-Stock said, “I was born here. My dad is an immigrant from Ghana, where he met my mom. I grew up in Texas. It’s the only place I know, and I have traveled all over the world, and I definitely wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I prefer here. Japan was beautiful. Here is better.”

