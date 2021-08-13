GOP Rep. Biggs Continues Push to Impeach Mayorkas — ‘He’s Violating His Oath of Office and the Constitution’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) doubled down on his effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biggs said Mayorkas is “violating his oath of office and the Constitution by not invoking the law at the border. He added as a result of the open border policy, Mayorkas is making the country “unsafe.”

“[W]e have two pegs there, Stuart,” Biggs said when asked about his articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. “First of all is a violation of the Secure Fence Act, as well as violation of Title 8. He’s supposed to maintain operational control of the border, he’s supposed to also detain people who are not admissible into the United States, and they’re not detaining. They’ve moved to catch and release. He’s made the border less secure. He’s made the country less secure in everything from drugs to human smuggling to sex trafficking, also violating Title 42. And these willful violations, and he admitted that they’re releasing people into the country when he testified before the Senate, he has no authority to do it. He is violating the law. He’s violating his oath of office, and he’s violating the Constitution. He’s made America unsafe.”

“And what you saw yesterday was — I consider to be the dichotomy of this administration,” he continued. “He’ll go back behind closed doors and tell the Border Patrol, ‘Oh, yeah, we support you,’ but he’ll get out there and he’ll start talking about, basically, we need to be compassionate, we’ve got a pandemic, this is a very complicated issue. It’s not so complicated when you look at we are from 40,000 apprehensions a year ago to 213,000 in July of this year.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent