Maher: I Have Zero Confidence Spending Bills Actually Cost What Everyone Says They Do

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he thinks we need to rebuild infrastructure and he’s sure the reconciliation bill has plenty of good provisions, he has no confidence that the numbers for how much the two spending packages cost are accurate.

Maher said, “[W]e’ve got a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Look, we need to rebuild infrastructure. On top of that, they want another, the Democrats want, and may get, 3.5 trillion, that’s for the second infrastructure, I’m sure a lot of worthy things in there. But if you ask me, what confidence do you have that these numbers, a trillion for the first bill, 3.5 trillion for the other bill are what the shit actually costs? I would say none, none. We just make numbers and pull them out of our ass.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett