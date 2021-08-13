Maher: Taking Private Jets Is the Most Environmentally ‘Selfish’ Thing You Can Do, But I and ‘All These Environmentalists Do It’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher admitted that, from an environmental perspective, “there’s nothing probably more selfish you can do than take a private jet.” And the excuses people make for doing so are “all bullshit.” But admitted he does the same thing and said on the climate, “We’re all driving off the Grand Canyon holding hands, it’s the decision we make.”

Maher stated that at President Obama’s birthday party, “A lot of the people flew in on private jets. Because of course, these type of people — and I just want to say this about the environment, and there’s nothing probably more selfish you can do than take a private jet. And everyone who was going to that party is an environmentalist. I’ve known — this has been going on ever since the environment has been an issue. If you can take a private jet, people do. I don’t care how big of an environmentalist they say they are. I do it myself to get to gigs or else I wouldn’t do the gig. I couldn’t even get there most of the time. Okay, but it’s still, you could make the case — but how many people in America, if they could take a private jet, would refuse it? I think it’s about 1%. Because all these environmentalists do it. It’s just not something you can resist. People cannot resist it. They cannot resist a private jet. They will make excuses. They’ll say, I bought carbon [offsets], a lot of — it’s all bullshit. We’re all driving off the Grand Canyon holding hands, it’s the decision we make.”

