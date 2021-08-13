Mary Trump: GOP Voting Laws Goal to ‘Undermine Democracy,’ Get Trump Reelected

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republicans are passing voting laws in state legislatures in an attempt to get her uncle reelected in 2024.

Guest anchor Mehdi Hasan said, “How much does he believe he won the election, because people have convinced him to believe these mad conspiracies? How much of it is just a grift, a means to an end?”

Trump replied, “It is both as it always is with Donald. He doesn’t need anybody to convince him that he won. He needed to convince himself, because he got so badly beaten. He was so humiliated that that could not stand. The problem is, as egregious as people like Mike Lindell are, as horrible as it is that because of Donald we have to be subjected to these people, the real problem and the real responsibility lies with the Republican Party and Republican leadership. They could have turned this off at any point from the election through January 6th and the problem is they let it go. They let him perpetuate the big lie. He got more and more people in his corner supporting him and then the insurrection happened.”

Hasan said, “You write that in addition to the big lie they won the election, the election he in fact lost, ‘Donald and his GOP enablers are peddling the second big lie, that January 6 was just legitimate protest.’ Talk about that second big lie and how dangerous it is.”

Trump said, “This is exceedingly dangerous. Much more dangerous in some ways than the original big lie. Because it is stoking people’s grievance in a way that is preparing them to take back the government. You know, as if it has been stolen from them. The fact that January 6th, nobody has been punished for it.”

“We have seditionists currently serving in our government whose goal it is to undermine democracy,” she continued. “Donald is being allowed to stay relevant, he is being allowed to accrue power, and because of that we are looking at a situation in which it is very possible the Republicans are going to use those accusations of fraud, those grievances that are really stirring up the base, and spreading by the way, to enact these voter suppression laws, that may convince Donald that he can run because he won’t lose and that’s terrifying.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN