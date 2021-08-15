Jim Jordan: ‘Why Is Joe Biden on Vacation?’

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the absence of President Joe Biden as problems arise both domestically and abroad from Kabul to Chicago.

The Ohio Republican said it was his preference the White House projected “strength and confidence.” However, it was failing to do so.

“Well, I think the first thing is, why is Joe Biden on vacation?” Jordan said. “I don’t think he’s taken one question from the press this entire weekend. So, this is a frightening situation. It’s an embarrassing situation for the United States. But I think, frankly, it’s not surprising. I mean, Maria, tell me what this administration has done right in their first eight months on the job. We got inflation like crazy. We got a crisis on the border, which we’re going to talk about. We now have this unbelievable mess in foreign policy. We have an economy that’s not where it needs to be and crime surging in every major urban area.”

“We had 12 murders in Chicago two weekends ago,” he continued. “So tell me what they have done right. This is — as I said, it’s embarrassing. It’s frightening. It’s — we have never seen anything this — this crazy in foreign policy probably since back in Vietnam, when we had to get people out at the last minute as well. So let’s hope we can, we can protect American lives. But this would not happen. This would not happen if President Trump was in the White House. We know that. We would not be treated the way we are from our from our adversaries. We would not have what took place up in Anchorage, Alaska, a few months ago, where Secretary Blinken was treated the way he was by his Chinese counterpart.”

“That just would not happen when you project strength and confidence from the White House,” Jordan added. “But, unfortunately, we don’t have that today.’

