McCaul: Biden 100% Owns Afghanistan — Has ‘Blood on His Hands’

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden 100% owned the situation unfolding as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan.

McCaul said, “I think it is an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions. I think the president —this is going to be a stain on this president and this presidency. I think he is going to have blood on his hands for what they did.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “Does former President Trump share the blame for what we are seeing in Afghanistan because of the deal he made with the Taliban and the fact Secretary Blinken wasn’t wrong when he said the Taliban was stronger in January of this year than it had been since 9/11?”

McCaul said, “Harry Truman once said the buck stops here. You know, for President Biden to try to throw all of this on the former administration is a lack of responsibility and accountability. He owns this. Absolutely, 100%, he owns it. He made the decision, and what’s worse, Jake is when you and I started to get engaged on this. Once he made the decision, he could have done certain things he could have planned for it. He could have had a strategy for this, but instead, they had no strategy. Now they’re knocking on the door of Kabul. The noose is tightening around the Kabul neck. There is still no strategy other than race to the airport and evacuate as many people as you can. This is a really sad day.”

