Cotton: Biden’s Speech ‘Disconnected from Reality’ and ‘Didn’t Say a Word’ to Americans Stuck Behind Enemy Lines

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasted President Joe Biden’s speech on Afghanistan as “disconnected from reality” and criticized Biden for acting as if the withdrawal is going well when Americans are “stuck behind Taliban lines who have no clear instructions on how to get to the airport and get out of the country. Joe Biden didn’t say a word to them.”

Cotton said, “That speech demonstrated a president who is dangerously disconnected from reality. You can put aside the question of the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and just focus on how that decision has been executed over the last couple weeks, Neil. The president seemed totally oblivious to the conditions on the ground. He acted as if this withdrawal is going in an orderly fashion, when, in fact, we have hundreds, if not thousands of Americans stuck behind Taliban lines who have no clear instructions on how to get to the airport and get out of the country. Joe Biden didn’t say a word to them.”

