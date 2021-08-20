Maher on Execution of Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘How Could It Be More Incompetent?’ Wouldn’t Be ‘Any Different if It Was Trump’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher wondered how the execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan could be worse than it is and stated, “I can’t think of how it could have been any different if it was Trump.” And that “the adults are back in charge” and they messed it up as badly as Trump would have.

Maher said, “[W]hat do you do when a guy like, I don’t know, Donald Trump gets elected president somehow, and you’ve got this ridiculous clown in office, this buffoon. … He’s stupid and he’s crazy. Okay, so, everything he did was f*cked up and crazy and stupid and didn’t work. And then, oh thank God, we elect — got him out of office, and the adults are back in charge, the people who know what they’re doing, the Democrats. And the pullout looks — I can’t think of how it could have been any different if it was Trump. Honestly, I mean, how could it be more f*cked up? How could it be more incompetent? How could it be more Trumpian? So, what do I say to myself to get to sleep at night, when the adults are back in charge and they f*ck it up exactly as bad as Trump would?”

Maher later added that Biden continued Trump’s policy and that the decision to withdraw will “look good and brave.”

