Moulton: ‘You’re Going to See a Rise in Veteran Suicide as a Result of the Way That We Handled This Withdrawal’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) predicted that “you’re going to see a rise in veteran suicide as a result of the way that we handled this withdrawal.” Because he’s heard from veterans who are “distraught” at the possibility that their friends in Afghanistan will be slaughtered.

Moulton stated, “I have heard from veterans all across the country who are just distraught at what they see going on, seeing their friends, the people they put their lives — in whose hands they put their lives being potentially massacred in the coming days. I mean, look, you’re going to see a rise in veteran suicide as a result of the way that we handled this withdrawal. That costs American lives. That costs servicemember lives, too.”

