W.H. Spox. Bedingfield: ‘We Don’t Have a Precise Number’ of How Many Americans Are in Afghanistan

Friday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield was asked how many Americans are still in Afghanistan following the recent withdrawal of troops and the ensuing Taliban takeover.

Bedingfield said on CNN’s “New Day” that the Biden administration does not have the “precise number” because many have left over the course of the last six months. She advised the administration is working now to identify how many Americans remain in Afghanistan, adding that “every American who wants to get out” will get out.

“You know, we don’t have a precise number, and there’s a reason for that,” Bedingfield outlined. “It’s because the number of people, of Americans, in Afghanistan, includes people who may have left the country, who may have left over the course of the last six months. So, what we’re doing is working to identify how many Americans are there. As of a few weeks ago, we had already begun reaching out to all American citizens who are in Afghanistan via email, via texts, via messaging app to hear from them and to understand their plans and work with them to get them out if they want to get out. And so, that is a massive logistical operation that’s underway.”

“The president has committed. We will get every American who wants to get out, out of Afghanistan. And we are working to move as many of our allies — who helped us, who stood by us, who helped our servicemen and women — get out as possible,” she added.

