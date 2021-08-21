GOP Rep. Garcia: Afghanistan ‘a Massive Hostage Crisis Right Now,’ ‘This Is a Hot War’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) stated that the situation in Afghanistan is “a massive hostage crisis” and “a hot war,” and called for the U.S. to use troops and air assets to send the message “that we’re there to stay until all Americans are out, not just as many as we can get out.”

Garcia said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “This is a massive hostage crisis right now, and the president is directly responsible for it. Whether he likes it or not, this is a hot war, okay? And whether he realizes it or not, this is a hot war, and we need to start behaving that way. The fact that this operation is being led by the State Department rather than the DOD right now is a clear indicator, whether he’s clear-eyed or not, that he’s doing it incorrectly, and we’re losing this fight even this week. We need to change our posture. We need to become offensive and aggressive. We need, not only troops on the ground, but assets in the air…making a loud and clear message to the Taliban folks that are on the ground there that we’re there to stay until all Americans are out, not just as many as we can get out.”

