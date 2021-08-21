GOP Rep. Palmer: Biden Administration the ‘Most Inept, Incompetent National Security Team’ We’ve Ever Seen in the White House

Representative Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, says we have a new standard for the worst handling of a national security crisis, which dates back to the Carter administration of the 1970s.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, the Alabama GOP lawmaker blasted the Biden administration for its mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it was worse than former President Jimmy Carter’s handling of the collapse of the U.S.-friendly Iranian government in the 1970s.

“Let me ask this question — why would the Americans broker a deal with the Taliban that endangered our citizens, and the British and the Germans or the French — the others who have their citizens in country didn’t need to or didn’t do that? I mean, this is the most inept, incompetent national security team that I think we’ve ever seen in the White House. I thought Jimmy Carter was the low man on the totem pole when it came to how he allowed Iran to fall into the hands of radicals.”

“What you have with this administration, Jeff is an administration that gave the country to the radicals,” he added. “And they’ve left our people there.”

