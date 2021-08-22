Greta Thunberg: Biden Admin ‘Not Ready to Act as Seriously as We Need’ on Climate Crisis

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg doubled down on her belief that President Joe Biden and his administration are not doing enough when it comes to solving the so-called climate crisis.

In March, Thunberg pled with the Biden administration to “treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” which she noted is not being done. The activist argued that the “science” is not on their side.

Despite the recent passage of massive bills that includes measures to address climate change, Thunberg lamented to MSNBC that the administration is still “not ready to act as seriously as we need” to solve the problem.

Host Mehdi Hasan asked, “Has your view of the Biden administration and its stance on climate change — has that changed in the intervening months, especially in the wake of the big infrastructure and budget reconciliation billings currently in Congress, both of which have some pretty serious measures in them to tackle climate change?”

“Unfortunately, no,” Thunberg replied.

“My view has not changed. This has just confirmed this administration is not ready to act as seriously as we need, unfortunately. But that’s what I expected,” she concluded.

