Dem Rep. Himes: White House Should Stop ‘Chest-Pounding’ on ‘Very, Very Dicey’ Afghanistan Situation

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said he thinks the White House should stop “chest-pounding” about America being the only country in the world that could do what the U.S. is doing with the Afghanistan evacuation since “we’re far from out of the woods yet. It is still a very, very dicey situation.”

Himes stated, “I supported a withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was the right thing to do. I think President Biden gets credit for finally being the guy to do something that should have been done a long time ago. But it should never have gone down like this. And by the way, we’re far from out of the woods yet. It is still a very, very dicey situation.”

He added, “And though I like the White House message that they’re doing what no other country can be doing right now, I wish they would drop that point. Because we’re not done yet. Yes, the withdrawal, since the early moments of total chaos has been going relatively well. But we are so far from being done that, right now, rather than sort of chest-pounding about how the United States is the only country that could pull this off, we need to make sure that this gets done so that every American citizen and every Afghan who otherwise would be at risk by the Taliban is brought to safety, only then do we pat ourselves on the back.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett