Ernst: Biden ‘Bowing Down’ to the Taliban While Americans Are Stuck in Afghanistan ‘Unacceptable’

Monday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) urged President Joe Biden to quit “bowing down” to the Taliban when it comes to evacuating Americans out of Afghanistan.

Ernst said on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that if Biden cannot get every American and Afghan ally out safely by the August 31 deadline, then “we need to stay and make sure they are evacuated safely.”

“We absolutely need to get our American citizens out of Afghanistan,” Ernst emphasized. “We know that the Taliban is impeding progress there. And we need to make it very loud and very clear with the Taliban that we are staying until we evacuate every American citizen safely — not to mention our Afghan interpreters, our partners. There should be no discussion about this. This should be America is going to do this. These are our citizens. We leave no one behind.”

She continued, “Again, going back to a very weak administration. President Joe Biden shouldn’t be bowing down to the demands of the Taliban when we have American citizens’ lives hanging on the very balance. If our Americans can’t get to the airport by August 31, for heaven’s sakes, we need to stay and make sure they are evacuated safely.”

