GOP Rep. Gonzales: Veterans ‘Will Do Whatever It Takes’ to Get Americans Home from Afghanistan

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) emphasized that U.S. veterans “will do whatever it takes” to bring home the Americans who are still in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

Gonzales, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, said the Biden administration “doesn’t understand” just how “personal” Afghanistan is to those who have served. He said “it’s absolutely frustrating to see” the equipment that was left behind and other countries retrieving their citizens while the United States is yet to act.

“You know, Afghanistan is very personal. It’s very personal to people. It’s very personal to me. It’s very personal to those of us that have served, the correspondents that have served, the NGOs — it’s very personal. That’s the part this administration doesn’t understand,” Gonzales stated. “We will do whatever it takes — we, those that served in Afghanistan — will do whatever it takes to make sure every American comes home safely. I can’t reiterate that enough. I’m getting calls and texts. My phone is blowing up nonstop. You’ve got churches and NGOs putting together money so that way they can get extraction teams to send to Afghanistan. Where is Special Operations Command? General Clark is in charge of Special Operations Command. It’s their duty, right, to go out and retrieve Americans. We’re not seeing that on the ground. It’s very frustrating.”

