GOP Rep. Hice: Afghanistan a ‘Gigantic Disaster of Unmitigated Proportion’

During a Tuesday interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) reacted to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Hice lamented that President Joe Biden’s administration “has been largely missing in action” and doesn’t even know how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. He described the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as a”gigantic disaster of unmitigated proportion.”

“Americans are stranded. Thousands and thousands of people are stranded there. Our office has been working feverishly day after day after day and virtually 24/7 over the weekend trying to help individuals get out of Afghanistan,” Hice advised. “Unfortunately, our State Department has been largely missing in action. We have had extreme difficulty working with our own government and our office, although we have had some. I don’t want to throw all of them under the bus, but it’s been extremely difficult working with our State Department. We have had to work through NGOs and different organizations who are on the ground, different individuals trying to get some people out of Afghanistan right now. It is a total disaster.”

“This administration does not even know how many Americans are over there,” he continued. “They don’t even know how many Americans they have evacuated. And, yet, they are trying to give assurance to us that not a single individual is going to be left behind. This is an unmitigated disaster of gigantic proportions, and there are thousands of Americans and others that must be evacuated. And this administration seems clueless as to who those are or how to accomplish it.”

