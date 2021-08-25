Cotton: Biden Sticking to Deadline Means Terror Groups Can Strand ‘Hundreds, If Not Thousands of Americans’ by Just Making Threats

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the U.S. embassy warning Americans to leave the Kabul airport due to security risks by saying the news shows the folly of President Joe Biden sticking to the August 31 withdrawal deadline because with Biden sticking to the deadline, “all it takes is for the Taliban or ISIS or al Qaeda to continue with these kind of threats” to strand “hundreds, if not thousands of Americans” behind enemy lines.

Cotton stated, “I think the news tonight gives an example of why it’s so ill-advised for President Biden to be rushing to this August 31 deadline. All Americans around the airport have been told to leave immediately because of a terrorist threat. Let’s hope that there’s not a terrorist attack, for the safety of the troops. But the very fact that Joe Biden is sticking stubbornly to this August 31 deadline indicates that all it takes is for the Taliban or ISIS or al Qaeda to continue with these kind of threats to prevent hundreds, if not thousands of Americans from being left behind enemy lines come Tuesday.”

