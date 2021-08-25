MSNBC’s Sykes: People Getting ‘Disgusted by the Selfish and the Stupid’ Unvaccinated

MSNBC network contributor Charlie Sykes said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that “more and more people are getting disgusted by the selfish and the stupid refusing to get vaccinated.”

Host Joy Reid said, “We have to put you in this segment because for these governors, Texas, South Dakota, all these guys, to them, I don’t get it, but I wish you would explain to me. The good politics is let COVID freely run wild through my state and back it up by having some pop-up clinics for people to get treated. They think that’s good politics. Do you agree?”

Sykes said, “No. In fact, I think we have an inflection point where more and more people are getting disgusted by the selfish and the stupid refusing to get vaccinated. You see this in the public opinion polls. I agree with you that the private companies that are mandating this will change behavior. The politics of this is interesting. You have Governor Abbot in Texas, Governor DeSantis in Florida who are all thinking they are handling of this is their ticket to political success in 2022 and 2024.”

“As bad as Kristi Noem has been, she said today or yesterday that she would not support banning, prohibiting private companies from requiring proof of vaccination which really highlights, in many ways because she’s very MAGA, but that highlights how radical Ron DeSantis is,” he continued. “He’s saying talking about conservative government, telling private companies he will bar them from having these policies, and you had governor abbot who is doubling down banning these vaccine mandates. Kristi Noem, who is deplorable, is saying, no, that’s no in my power.

“I may not be pushing this and riding around on the horse saying freedom, but I’m not going to ban these vaccines, these vaccine requirements by private companies,” Sykes added. “That’s an interesting division that really kind of shows you what an island Ron DeSantis is on.”

