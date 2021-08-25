U.S. Amb. to Afghanistan: We’ve Been Placing Calls to ‘Virtually All’ Registered Americans to See if They Want to Leave

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s “CBS Evening News,” acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson stated that the U.S. government has been placing phone calls to “virtually all” of the Americans who are registered with the State Department to find out if they’re still in Afghanistan and whether they want to leave the country and need help doing so.

Wilson said, “We have, through the State Department and through our consular officers in the region around Afghanistan and elsewhere, been placing phone calls to all — virtually all of those who have registered with us to find out are they still in Afghanistan? Are they interested in leaving Afghanistan? Do they need help in leaving? That work has produced a significant additional set of people.”

