Howard Dean: DeSantis ‘May Be More of a Lunatic Than Trump Ever Was’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) “may be more of a lunatic” than former President Donald Trump.

Referencing a court striking down Florida’s mask mandate ban, Host Ari Melber said, “Governor DeSantis lost big and bad in court today, but the people in Florida are obviously losing worse with no time to spare, walk us through what’s happening here.”

Dean said, “I’m actually just shocked by DeSantis. I never thought I’d say this, but I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was. Trump finally come around thinking the best thing he can do for his supporters is get them vaccinated. DeSantis is completely out of touch with reality.”

He continued, “I am not sure what possible thinking he could be undergoing now when you got more than half the population that’s in school districts refusing to comply, long before the court said it was okay, more than half of the people in Florida’s school districts said, ‘No. We don’t care, DeSantis shut up and go away.’ This guy is not competent to serve in any capacity- if you are the governor, you can’t do that. You have to understand the public pays your salary, and you owe them your best, not some political hobgoblin nonsense and a bunch of lies. I am shocked. I have never seen a governor like this.”

Melber said, “The reports are people have had it.”

Dean said, “I would think they would. This guy is putting their children’s lives at risk. We’re going to have dead kids all over Florida in these districts that are following DeSantis. It is outrageous. I have never seen any governor of either party ever behave like this. It’s almost as if he doesn’t give a damn who has to die as long as he gets reelected. I think he’s making a big mistake.”

