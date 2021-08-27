Maher: Liberals Should Be ‘More Apoplectic’ about Treatment of Women in Middle East

While discussing the situation in Afghanistan on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he never understands why liberals, especially liberals in the United States are “not more apoplectic about the way women” are treated in much of the world, especially the Middle East.

Maher stated, “[T]he Taliban says, the women will have all their rights within the limits of Islam, which is a great way of saying none. I never understand why the liberals, especially in this country, are not — they’re not more apoplectic about the way women, the feminists, are treated in so much of the world, especially this part of the world.”

