Cotton: Biden ‘Kept His Promise to the Taliban’ and ‘Broke His Promise to Americans’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that, faced with the choice between keeping his promise to Americans to stay until they were out of Afghanistan and keeping his promise to the Taliban to have American troops out by August 31, President Joe Biden chose to break his promise to Americans and keep his promise to the Taliban.

Cotton said, “For the last two weeks, my office, like so many Congressional offices, was focused on trying to get American citizens out of Afghanistan. Joe Biden broke that promise. He promised the Taliban we’d be out by August 31. He promised the Americans in Afghanistan he’d stay to get them out. He kept his promise to the Taliban. He broke his promise to Americans.”

