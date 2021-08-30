Dowd: ‘Thank God Joe Biden Made the Tough Choices’ to Leave Afghanistan

Former George W. Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he thanked God that President Joe Biden completed the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Dowd said, “For me, today is, yes, but the sadness is moreover political decisions that have been made over the last 20 years that allowed us to be in this place where we lost thousands of men and women, and we lost trillions of dollars in the midst of this, and we’re having to leave. I have to say thank you, President Biden, in this for the first in four presidents to make the hard decisions. Before, it was the easy decisions. It was, honestly, the easy political decisions to not pull up and not make the decision and not be clear with the American public that this was failed from the start and was never going to be successful in this.”

He continued, “It was a hard decision for President Biden to make, but it was the right decision. In the end, the implementation of the decision, he got out three times as many people, evacuated three times as many people as almost every single observer said could be done two weeks ago. Three times as many as could be done two weeks ago. Yes, there’s still work to be done. Yes, there’s still people there. But we are out of a war we should have never been in.”

Dowd added, “I’m glad it is over. I’m glad the last troops came out. I’m happy for it. I’m sad that we were in this place, to begin with. Thank God Joe Biden made the tough choices to get this done because it is what the American people wanted.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN