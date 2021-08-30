FNC’s Griffin: Blinken’s Speech ‘Looked Like a Hostage Video,’ Biden’s Paper Statement ‘Strange’

On Monday, FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” network correspondent Jennifer Griffin said that she was “shocked” President Joe Biden released a print statement on the end of the U.S. military’s engagement in the Afghanistan war.

Griffin also commented on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech earlier in the day.

Griffin said, “I was shocked that the president released a paper statement on the end of the Afghan War. He says he is going to speak to the nation tomorrow, but a paper statement I find that very strange. I thought that the Secretary of State statement’s which was videotaped and he was looking slightly off-camera, it looked like a hostage video. It was not the kind of production values that you would expect for such a moment in time.”

She continued, “What he said is interesting in the sense that they have now regrouped. They’re going to regroup back to Doha, Qatar. Qatar obviously is the nation that’s closest to the Taliban. They are going to try to use the Qatari leverage with the Taliban to try to get these remaining Americans out.“

Griffin added, “Let me read to you a text that I just read to you from Signal, from one of the very groups that we have been working with that are trying to locate American citizens as well as help some of the vulnerable Afghans that we were trying to help get out. This is really it’s hard to describe this right now, how you feel reading something like this. ‘I have picked up 8 Green cards and four blue passports, American citizens, now as they have been completely abandoned after multiple attempts to get into the Kabul airport and promises of passage.'”

