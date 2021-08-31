Cotton: ‘Joe Biden Is Solely Responsible’ for ‘Fiasco’ in Afghanistan

Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blamed President Joe Biden for the “fiasco” in Afghanistan which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members and many others injured in Kabul.

While as many as 100-200 Americans remain in Afghanistan, Cotton questioned on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” why Biden decided to keep his evacuation promise to the Taliban instead of to American citizens.

“[T]his is a debacle that will reverberate for many, many years to come, not just in Afghanistan, but in relation to our adversaries around the world,” Cotton emphasized. “They’re trying to put a happy face on it. They’re trying to spin it for domestic and political purposes, but most Americans realize Joe Biden is solely responsible for the fiasco we’ve seen in the last three weeks in Afghanistan.”

He added, “Joe Biden promised the Taliban America would leave by August 31. Joe Biden promised American citizens in Afghanistan he would stay until he got them out. When the rubber hit the road, Joe Biden kept his promise to the Taliban, and he broke his promise to Americans.”

“That attack didn’t just happen on Joe Biden’s watch,” Cotton continued. “It happened as a direct result of Joe Biden’s decisions — the decisions to withdraw in such a disorganized, ill-planned, chaotic fashion.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent