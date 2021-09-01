Blackburn: Biden ‘Victory Lap’ Over Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Repulsive’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sounded off on her push for President Joe Biden’s removal from office over his mismanagement of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Blackburn called into question why Biden, who she described as “weak,” and his administration “are trying to do a victory lap” by calling the withdrawal a “success.” She said to claim the withdrawal was a success when 13 U.S. troops were killed in an attack is “repulsive.”

“What we have to look at is the fact that there is growing bipartisan frustration and disgust with what President Biden and his team have done,” Blackburn outlined. “It is appearing that their actions are very intentional. The more we learn, it appears that they knew there were problems that Kabul could fall, but yet they continued to make these decisions, so this is a mess of their making. We have 13 individuals who are dead. They are trying to do a victory lap, which is repulsive to me, and say this was an enormous success when the vast majority of Americans know it was not an enormous success.”

“Joe Biden can talk about all he wants to talk, but his actions show this administration is up to no good. They have been intentional in making a mess out of this situation in the Middle East,” she added.

