CNN’s Lemon to ‘Selfish’ Unvaccinated: ‘Don’t Go to the Hospital’ When You Get Sick

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Tuesday during the handoff from fellow anchor Chris Cuomo criticized the unvaccinated as “selfish.”

Lemon said, “If you’re not gonna get vaccinated, you don’t want to social distance, you don’t want to wear a mask, maybe you don’t wanna go to the hospital when you get sick. I know that sounds harsh, but you’re taking up the space for people who are doing things the right way. You and I both agree on this is going to be between the vaccinated and unvaccinated moving forward in this country. And I just think if you don’t want to play by any of those rules and all of a sudden, you end up in the hospital, I feel bad, but maybe you shouldn’t go and take the resources from someone else. That’s it.”

He added, “It is putting a stress and strain on the system and people all over this country because some people who are so selfish are saying, ‘t’s my freedom and I don’t wanna get vaccinated. I don’t wanna do that.’ Ok, fine! But think about someone other than yourself. And if you don’t believe that Covid is real and that it can’t affect your health and possibly take your life, don’t go to the hospital then when you get sick. Don’t take up the resources from other people who are playing by the rules, getting vaccinated, social distancing, and putting their lives on the line to try to take care of the people who are there. That’s all I’m saying. That’s how I feel. And I have no apologies.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN