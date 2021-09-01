Elizabeth Warren: Not Hyperbolic to Compare Texas Abortion Law to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that it is not hyperbolic to compare the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks to “The Handmaid’s Tale coming to America.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “You know, people think it’s hyperbolic when I tweet about The Handmaid’s Tale coming to America. But I don’t think it seems hyperbolic now. Does it to you?”

Warren said, “No, I lived in an America in which abortion was illegal when I was young, before Roe vs. Wade. And when abortion is illegal, rich women still get abortions. Women with resources still get abortions. Women who have time and who have friends in other places will still get abortions. So what this law is really about is not stopping abortions across the board. This is about bearing down on the most vulnerable among us. It’s bearing down on the woman or trans person or nonbinary who is working three jobs. The one who’s already stretched to the limit. The one who is a child, who has just found out that she is pregnant and doesn’t know how to get organized to get herself the kind of medical treatment that she needs.”

She continued, “They’ve constructed this alternative universe where somehow if we just force people to go through with these pregnancies, it will work out just fine for them. And it’s not going to work out just fine. As you rightly say, when people are desperate enough, they will do desperate things. That is especially true in the circumstances of abortion.”

