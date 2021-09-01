Graham: Biden Will ‘Try to Bribe’ Taliban to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that President Joe Biden will “try to bribe” the Taliban to get Americans and American allies out of Afghanistan and that doing so will result in “open season on Americans throughout the world by terrorist organizations.”

Graham said, “I think we’re going to try to bribe them out. I think we’re putting on the table — the Biden administration is — economic aid to the Taliban. If you’ll release the hostages, the Americans and the allies who fought along our side, we will give you money. That is a dangerous way to do business when it comes to terrorism, and if they start doing that, ISIS is going to turn on the Taliban even more ferociously.”

He also stated, “[I]f you start paying terrorists like the Taliban to get Americans out of Afghanistan or get our allies out of Afghanistan that fought along our side, you’re putting Americans at risk all over the world. Because it will be open season on Americans throughout the world by terrorist organizations.”

