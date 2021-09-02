Mike Huckabee Presses Media to Investigate Biden Over Ghani Call — ‘If They Do Their Jobs, He’s Done’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Thursday reacted to the reported leaked details of a July conversation between President Joe Biden and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani revealing concerns about the government collapse. Biden reportedly told Ghani “to project a different picture” when it comes to Afghanistan’s military prowess ahead of the U.S. withdrawal.

Huckabee noted that Trump was impeached for a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding investigating the son of his then-opponent Joe Biden, Hunter, and business dealings there.

Huckabee described Biden’s phone call as an “extraordinary breach of trust.”

Fox Business Network “Varney & Company” host Stuart Varney asked Huckabee, “What does this do to the administration? If the leaks keep coming and the questions keep being asked — the White House is really under siege — can it get anything done? Can it relate to the rest of the world that an atmosphere like that, or is the administration paralyzed?”

“The answer to that really depends on whether or not the press does its job,” Huckabee replied. “Are they going to step up and finally be journalists, or are they going to continue to be toadies and complete acolytes for the Democrats and the far-left? If they do their jobs, they cannot ignore this story. It is huge.”

He continued, “But the question is will they do their jobs, or will they just look the other way in a manner in which they would never do if this were not just Donald Trump but any Republican. So, if they do their jobs, he’s done. If they don’t do their jobs and they do what they normally do, he probably rides it out.”

