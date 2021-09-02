MSNBC’s Wallace: Male Governors Are Reaching ‘Deep Inside of the Uteruses of Women’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her show “Deadline” that anti-abortion laws passed by Republicans were like “male governors in Florida and Arizona and Texas” reaching “deep into the uterus of a woman.”

Wallace said, “Matt Dowd, this is your state. You’ve been calling out its leaders for a long time. With this law I described as a medieval state of affairs, it feels like gender apartheid on the medical front for women. What’s going on in Texas?”

Dowd said, “Well, I woke up this morning, and I stayed pissed off, I have to say, and I’m still angry. I didn’t think I could get more angry or pissed off what the leadership of the state is doing, the governor and lieutenant governor here. This is one thing which is the worst thing they’ve done so far but one of many awful things. I love Texas, but I hate our politics. When you watch this unfold, they are appeasing to only 5% of the country and 5% of this state to do this. Two-thirds of the state of Texas wants to retain Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Wallace said, “In this moment, male governors in Florida and Arizona and Texas don’t want the body to be covered by a four-inch piece of cloth, against mask mandates. But we’re going to reach deep into the uterus of a woman and tell all of them to carry — 85% of abortions take place after the six-week mark that the Texas law bans.”

