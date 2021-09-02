Waltz: Biden ‘Sliding’ Towards ‘Recognizing the Taliban,’ Which Is ‘Tied at the Hip’ with Al-Qaeda

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued the Biden administration is “sliding down the slippery slope of cooperating with the Taliban, of recognizing the Taliban,” and predicted they will “try to backdoor ransom payments in the form of humanitarian aid.”

Waltz stated, “[T]he intelligence is clear, just to set the stage here, that al-Qaeda and the Taliban are tied at the hip and that al-Qaeda fully intends to hit the West again, if given the opportunity. And now, they’ve got an entire country to work with, an entire army’s worth of equipment that we left behind, and that cancer is going to spread and it is going to hit us back at home. On top of that, the administration has handed the Taliban a mountain of leverage on a silver platter in the form of these hundreds of Americans that they left behind…I think they are sliding down the slippery slope of cooperating with the Taliban, of recognizing the Taliban, and believing this false notion that there’s kind of good and moderate terrorists that will work with us against the bad terrorists…I think they are going to try to backdoor ransom payments in the form of humanitarian aid. We’re going to seek to stop that too.”

