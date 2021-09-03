GOP Rep. Cammack: Biden, Pelosi Will Cover up Afghanistan Debacle, We Won’t Get Answers Right Away

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said Congress will not be able to get answers about the problems in Afghanistan right away because “This administration and Nancy Pelosi will do everything they can while they control the House, the Senate, and the White House to deflect and deny and cover up and do all those things.”

Cammack stated, “I think there’s going to be a management of expectations for the next few months while the Democrats control the House, quite frankly. I think people talk a big game of, hey, we’re going to be able to get answers right away. That’s just — that’s not true. This administration and Nancy Pelosi will do everything they can while they control the House, the Senate, and the White House to deflect and deny and cover up and do all those things. So, we’ve already started putting in plan — in place a plan that, one, preserves all the records from the intelligence community, two, gets a full accounting of inventory and the plan to destroy it. For the things that aren’t operational or, that, quite frankly, the Taliban doesn’t have the expertise to operate, we know that’s going to end up on the black market. How will we track that? How are we following up on that? We can’t let this stuff fall through the cracks.”

