Brazile: TX Abortion Law ‘War on Women’ — Abortion Penalty ‘More Severe’ than Rape Penalty

On ABC’s “This Week” roundtable, former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said the Texas abortion law was a “war on women.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “I think you’re still a resident of Louisiana, at least part-time. We heard Senator Bill Cassidy say the Democrats are overreacting in hysterics.

Brazile said, “We’re overreacting in terms of the storm?”

Stephanopoulos said, “No in terms of the Texas abortion ban.”

Brazile said, “No way. No way. I want to thank Senator Cassidy for his leadership. As well as Cedric Richmond and the federal government. It is true that most people are still without power. Most people are still looking for gasoline and food. The truth is that the government is there helping people get back on their feet. It’s going to be a long time. No, George, when the penalty for having an abortion after being raped is more severe than the penalty for rape, you know it’s a war on women. This is bad. Bad news for women. Bad news for Texas women. Bad news for low-income and minority women. Simply because they have gutted Roe v. Wade. This is bad news. We should act as if what happened in Texas is likely to happen in many more states court has opened the door for this to happen. I’m not a lawyer. I can tell you one thing, to allow this to go into effect when they have in the past denied other states who tried to have viability at 15 weeks. No, it’s bad news. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN