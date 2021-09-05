Cassidy: Texas Abortion Law Likely to Be ‘Destroyed’ by Supreme Court

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if the Texas abortion law is as terrible as people say it is, it would be “destroyed” by the Supreme Court.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “This Texas abortion ban, do you support it?”

Cassidy said, “I am pro-life. Let’s be clear, George, the ruling on SCOTUS was the plaintiffs did not have standing. It had nothing to do with the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. It was only on if the plaintiffs had standing. People are using it to gin up their base to distract from disastrous policies in Afghanistan, maybe for fund-raising appeals. I wish we would focus on issues as opposed to theater. It was about if they had standing, nothing to do with constitutionality. I think we should move on to other issues.”

He added, “I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner. If it’s as terrible as people say, it will be destroyed by the court. To act like it’s an assault upon Roe v. Wade is something the president is doing to distract from his other issues. It’s clearly not an assault. By the way, I’m pro-life. The facts are this is about standing, nothing else.”

