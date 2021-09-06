GOP Rep. Mace Calls for Investigation into ‘Botched’ Afghanistan Withdrawal — We Need ‘Accountability’

During a Sunday interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) urged for an investigation into President Joe Biden’s “botched” Afghanistan withdrawal.

Mace, who said the withdrawal was “totally shameful,” told host Steve Hilton that there needs to be a commission to have “tough questions and tough accountability” for the ones responsible for Americans being killed and left behind in Afghanistan.

“I think right now, our focus should be now that we’re largely out of Afghanistan. I know that the president had a press conference a few days ago saying the war was over. Well, we left American citizens behind and allies on the ground. So, it’s not over until every single man, woman and child is out of there that needs to be out of there, number one,” Mace emphasized.

“Number two, we need to investigate what happened,” she continued. “We should have a commission. We should have hearings and hear from our military leaders, hear from — I mean, Blinken was in the Hamptons as Kabul fell. You know, if you’re vacationing while Afghanistan falls, perhaps you’re not the right guy for the job for Secretary of State. I do think there needs to be some tough questions and tough accountability for those who are responsible for this at the end of the day, but there is so much conflicting information. We do need to have hearings. And when do you need to proceed with that over the next weeks, months, and perhaps years to come.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent