Behar: Texas Republicans Are ‘Taliban in America’ — Abortion Law Is About ‘Hatred of Women’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that a new abortion law passed by the Republican majority in Texas means it was time to “worry about the Taliban in America.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Last week the Supreme Court allowed Texas law to go into effect that bans abortion after six weeks and allows citizens to snitch on anyone that gets an abortions.”

She added, “This makes no sense. It’s a very hard Christian thing for me. If you believe in me as a Christian parent, then I will know what’s best for my child. If my child has been raped or molested, allow me to take care of my child and my family. Y’all don’t want to put masks on, but you want me — it’s not even whether you agree with abortion. Sunny doesn’t really agree with abortion, but she understands that everybody’s life is different. They make no provisions for anyone.”

Behar said, “What kills me is the snitching that goes on. What are we in Düsseldorf 1943 now? It’s like. ‘Oh, I’ll get $10,000 to snitch.'”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Whoopi is right. I am personally against abortion. I think it’s a sin. I think that it is morally wrong. It’s against my faith. But I agree with you, Whoopi, in the sense that I see this hypocrisy coming from the Christian right among people like myself who say that abortion is wrong and say it’s about the sanctity of life, yet they’re so supportive of gun ownership. They’re supportive of AR-15s. They’re supportive of the death penalty. They’re supportive of never-ending wars.”

Behar added, “They also don’t care after the kid is born. Then they drop you like a hot rock.”

Hostin said, “They’re so supportive of personal freedoms to choose not to be vaccinated. They’re so supportive of personal freedom to not wear a mask.”

Behar said, “This is about woman. This is hatred of women.”

Hostin added, “You can’t have a Texas law that allows any citizen of any state to sue not the pregnant woman actually, not the person seeking the abortion, but anyone who helps the person like an Uber driver or the abortion doctor. This is going to lead to terror against doctors, terror against clinics.”

Behar said, “Terror against Uber drivers.”

Behar concluded, “They’re worried about the Taliban and the Taliban and women. Worry about the Taliban in America cause that is what these guys are all about.”

