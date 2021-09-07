Cotton: Biden Administration Wants Afghanistan Out of the News to Focus on ‘Reckless $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued the Biden administration wanted to move past the fallout from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan so that it could put more of a focus on the proposed $3.5 trillion spending package under consideration by Congress.

However, the Arkansas Republican lawmaker said he and some of his colleagues were still focused on getting Americans stranded in Afghanistan back home.

“I understand the administration wants to turn the page,” he said. “They want this out of the news. They want to focus on their reckless $3.5 trillion spending bill. A lot of members of Congress are not going to rest until every American and every legal permanent resident in Afghanistan can get out of Afghanistan.”

“We are working on trying to get people out across the borders or on flights out of Afghanistan or some of the outlying cities,” Cotton added. “We are not going to forget our fellow Americans who are left behind in Afghanistan.

