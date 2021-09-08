Monica Lewinsky: Bill Clinton ‘Should Want to Apologize’

Monica Lewinsky, who was at the center of a sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton during his second term and is the producer on the FX miniseries “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” that Clinton should want to apologize for his role in the scandal that ultimately led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky said, “It was challenging at times to wear two different hats as a subject and a producer.”

She continued, “I realize as a producer that, particularly because I was involved, that the credibility of the show would have been significantly affected, and I didn’t think that was fair to anyone else. But more than that, it was really, ‘I shouldn’t get a pass,’ and that is hard, a lot more therapy now. I thought that was important. I think truth and context were really missing in the beginning of 1998 throughout the process, and humanity and I hope those are all things that we brought to the show.”

On Bill Clinton, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, “Do you ever wish you could speak to him? Do you feel like he owes you an apology after all these years?”

Lewinsky said, “There was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore. I don’t need it. He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN