Schwarzenegger on California Recall Race: ‘The Atmosphere Is Exactly the Same When I Ran’

Ahead of the upcoming September 14 California recall election, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said he sees similarities in the election that could remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office and the one that got him into office.

The recall election is seen as the GOP’s best chance in a long time to take back some control in the Democrat-heavy state.

CNN’s “New Day” aired a clip of Schwarzenegger speaking with Dana Bash on her “Total Recall” podcast in which the actor-turned-politician said that the “atmosphere is exactly the same” now as 2003 when he ran and eventually replaced Democrat Gray Davis.

Bash said to Schwarzenegger on the podcast, “It’s very personal. The politics and the problems right now are very personal, kind of like it was when you ran.”

“It is exactly the same,” Schwarzenegger agreed. “The atmosphere is exactly the same when I ran. It’s the same kind of things. The people talk about blackouts, the people are not happy with education, the people are not happy with what’s going on with the inequality in the state.”

He added, “It’s out of control, the situation, and this is why there is anger. It’s the same anger.”

