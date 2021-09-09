GOP Rep. Green Says Afghan Evacuees Have ‘Free Rein’ at VA Military Base, Catching Ubers to ‘Leave’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) discussed the letter he sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for answers after a source of told him Afghan evacuees being held at the Fort Pickett, Virginia military base have had “free rein” of the complex and have been leaving the base by using ride-sharing companies such as Uber.

Green said he has sources telling him it is not only happening at the Virginia base. He added that since none of the evacuees are accounted for, they can just leave “and be gone.”

“The State Department is failing to give them adequate information. They’re letting them leave. They can catch an Uber and actually leave the base,” Green said of the evacuees. “They don’t know exactly how many are even there, so they can’t account for someone if they don’t return.”

“And they are telling the people if you go and you don’t come back, that will end your visa processing,” he continued. “But, if they want free, they are gone. There is nobody keeping them from leaving.”

Green told host Laura Ingraham that the State Department’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal has been “a complete failure.”

“We don’t have biometrics on a good portion of these people, and we can’t really get information from State because they won’t provide names,” he lamented. “They won’t provide any information on the people, the numbers that they have. They won’t even tell us how many American citizens they evacuated. We tried to get that number, you know, requested through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) the other day, and I could not get that past. It is just crazy. This State Department is a complete failure.”

“We have no way of knowing who they are, and we’ve had talks with people who are saying they know Taliban is in some of these flights,” Green added. “So, this is one of the greatest security risks this nation has ever had, and this president and this State Department don’t seem to care.”

