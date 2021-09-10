Hillary Clinton Warns of ‘Internal Threats’: What Is Tearing Our Country Apart Is What We Saw on January 6

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Friday on “CBS This Morning” that she was “more concerned about internal threats” like “what we saw on January 6.”

Co-host Gayle King said, “Madam Secretary, we have a new home here on Times Square. As thrilled as I am to be here, I admit I’m a little nervous sometimes. I’m looking around more than I normally do. I think a lot of Americans are concerned about a threat risk here in the United States because of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Do you share those concerns?”

Clinton said, “I think you always have to be vigilant, Gayle, and certainly that unfortunately comes with living in the world as we know it today. But actually, I am more concerned about internal threats. We always have to be aware of, and protect against, external threats. But what really is tearing our country apart and threatening our democracy is what we saw on January 6th. And I unfortunately have seen so much of that kind of continuing divisiveness and hatred and ideological attitudes about our democracy, about each other.”

She added, “So yes, we have to be constantly aware of potential damage, attacks, threats from outside. But I think every American, regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum should be as worried if not more right now about when we’re doing to ourselves. You know, we can take anything, we can overcome anything, we can come back from anything if we’re united. But if we are going to continue to hate each other, scapegoat each other, try to undermine each other, go after our institutions, our voting system, yeah, then we are putting ourselves at great risk. And that’s what keeps me up at night these days.”

