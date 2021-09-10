Pence: Biden Vaccine Mandate ‘Unlike Anything I’d Ever Heard from an American President’

Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to President Joe Biden’s speech in which he announced vaccine mandates and other protocol measures as the country deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pence told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s speech was “unlike anything” he had ever heard from an American president. He added that “scolding” the American people and governors for their handling of the coronavirus is “not the American way.”

“The president’s speech yesterday was unlike anything I’d ever heard from an American president,” Pence asserted. “I mean, to have the President of the United States say that he’s been patient, but his patience is wearing thin — that’s not how the American people expect to be spoken to by our elected leader. I mean, the president should simply continue as we’ve done — to lead by example, encourage people to take the vaccine as Karen and I did on national television back in December. But to say that it’s not about freedom, it’s exactly about freedom. America is about freedom and the ability to make the best decision for your family, for your business, and the approach this administration is taking now with this new surge of mandates and dictates from Washington, D.C., and also with not respecting the leadership at the state level. That was central to the approach of the White House coronavirus task force.”

“And now to have a president not just scolding the American people but scolding governors around the country, it’s just not the American way,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent