AR Gov. Hutchinson: Bush Comparing Capitol Protesters to Islamic Terrorists ‘Words of Wisdom’

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President George W. Bush’s comments comparing the January 6 Capitol protesters to the Islamic terrorists were “words of wisdom.”

During his speech at the 9/11 memorial service for Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, Bush said, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. Then there is disdainful pluralism in their disdain for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “I’m curious what you thought of what former President Bush said during his speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It touched a lot of people.”

He added, “Do you think some folks will take his words to heart and start speaking back at these folks that are doing this?”

Hutchinson said, “I certainly hope so. I thought those were words of wisdom. He went on to say that he didn’t have any perfect solution, and that’s a challenge we face. I think we all have to look in our heart and say what more can we do.”

He added, “We’ve got to think of ways that we can diminish harsh rhetoric, bring people more together. I’m glad he raised that issue. I hope we can be more effective.”

