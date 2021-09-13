Commerce Sec Raimondo: ‘Nobody is Being Forced’ to Get Vaccinated Under Biden Mandate

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday on MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” that nobody was being “forced” to take one of the three available coronavirus vaccinations under President Joe Biden’s mandates.

Raimondo said, “I see this as a huge step forward to getting people back to work and finally recovering, having the economy recover.”

She added, “Getting vaccinated is cheap, it is free, it is effective, and it is the single biggest thing that’s holding back the economy right now. I am proud of the president for doing it. Many businesses are lauding the decision. I think we’re going to see a big impact, positive impact in our economy on account of this decision.”

Ruhle said, “I am puzzled by people that continue to say they’re forced to get vaccinated here. There’s always been a choice. If you do not want to get vaccinated, you can work from home. You can home school your children. You can shop online.”

Raimondo said, “You are exactly right. Nobody is being forced. In fact, if you don’t get vaccinated, you just have to get tested on a weekly basis.”

She added, “It is unacceptable now that people aren’t getting vaccinated. We need our kids in schools. We need schools open. We need people to get back to work. We need people flying on airplanes. We need people in restaurants. We have too many Americans still out of work, and this is a simple, effective shot in the arm, if you will, that our economy needs. There is no reason to not be vaccinated at this point. That being said, you are not being forced. You can work from home, you can get tested on a weekly basis.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN