GOP Rep. Jackson: Blinken Needs to Answer for ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ in Afghanistan

In a Monday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) previewed the upcoming hearing from Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Jackson said he would demand answers from Blinken on what led to the “unmitigated disaster” in Afghanistan.

“[I] will be asking him questions today. I have lots and lots of questions for him,” Jackson advised. “I want to know first and foremost what led to this. How did we get 13 Americans killed over there? How did we leave multiple Americans behind enemy lines as hostages? And how did we instead of bringing all of these SIV interpreters that we wanted to get out of there that we had already been vetting, how did we bring out all of these unvetted Afghan refugees that we now really don’t know much about that are coming back to the United States? I want to know about all of these failures.”

He continued, “I want to know about why they are taking credit for things that they had no business taking credit for. We had a successful evacuation of American citizens from the state of Texas, and the first thing the State Department did was try to take credit for that as the first successful evacuation after August 31, which they had absolutely nothing to do with it. And I’m sick of them patting themselves on the back about the evacuation and how they got so many thousands of people out in the midst of the unmitigated disaster that they created. He’s going to have to answer all those questions, and there are a lot more questions than that.”

Jackson went on to say that the State Department’s vetting process resulting in Afghan evacuees that had not worked with the United States coming over to the country is “just another example of their absolute failure.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent